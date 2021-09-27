Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $86.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EQR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.19.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $81.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $86.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.36.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 662,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,475,000 after acquiring an additional 14,025 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

