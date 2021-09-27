Ergoteles LLC Has $5.47 Million Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Ergoteles LLC raised its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 179.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,423 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $5,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in VeriSign by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in VeriSign by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in VeriSign by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,076,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $611,440,000 after buying an additional 52,942 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in VeriSign by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.42, for a total value of $643,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 117,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,103,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $1,106,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,554,386.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,052 shares of company stock worth $4,412,445 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $217.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 0.79. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $234.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.12.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

