Ergoteles LLC Has $5.98 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Ergoteles LLC lowered its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 65.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,600 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $5,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Humana by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,089,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,229,872,000 after buying an additional 99,832 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,875,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $786,294,000 after buying an additional 46,973 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,261,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,961,000 after acquiring an additional 91,169 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,137,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $503,494,000 after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 951,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $398,721,000 after acquiring an additional 26,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HUM opened at $398.91 on Monday. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.22 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $429.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.93%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $485.33.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

