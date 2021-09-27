Ergoteles LLC Makes New Investment in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 119,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,094,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGM. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 242.6% during the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,591,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,494,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 92.9% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,044,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,839,000 after buying an additional 1,466,245 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,617,000. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,379,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.26.

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $104,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $1,378,375. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM opened at $44.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.75. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 2.44.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.52) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.