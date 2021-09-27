Ergoteles LLC Makes New Investment in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.89.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,616.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total value of $97,522.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,836 shares of company stock valued at $969,002. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

VRSK stock opened at $207.97 on Monday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $210.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $196.08 and a 200 day moving average of $183.97.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $747.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.06 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

