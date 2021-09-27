Ergoteles LLC Sells 515,225 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Ergoteles LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 68.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515,225 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $4,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 17.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,116,000 after purchasing an additional 802,510 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 165.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,641,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,557 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $34,635,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,471,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,795,000 after purchasing an additional 69,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

RKT stock opened at $16.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 24.42 and a current ratio of 24.42. The company has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average of $19.45.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 94.06% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Equities analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RKT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Rocket Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.39.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.