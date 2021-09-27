Ergoteles LLC Takes Position in Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 81,286 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,463,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $2,210,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 71.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,637,566 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,919,000 after acquiring an additional 684,800 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $529,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 11,292.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,151 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 41,781 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Extraction Oil & Gas from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of XOG stock opened at $54.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.29.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $223.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

