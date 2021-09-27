Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Bought by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,210,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $54,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Essent Group by 14.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Essent Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Essent Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Cim LLC lifted its position in Essent Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 25,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Essent Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

ESNT stock opened at $44.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.73. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.16. Essent Group had a net margin of 55.56% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $243.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.56%.

In other news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $265,091.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,977 shares in the company, valued at $8,811,590.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ESNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essent Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

