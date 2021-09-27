Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires 66,203 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 82.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,203 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 8,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 30,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 20,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 22,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.85.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.01. The company had a trading volume of 309,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,754,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $246.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.91.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.