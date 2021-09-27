Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $4.42 Million Stock Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,395 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.07% of MP Materials worth $4,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 68.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Shares of MP stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.71. The company had a trading volume of 22,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,114,095. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.56 and its 200 day moving average is $33.67. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.23 and a beta of 4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a current ratio of 13.80.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $73.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MP Materials news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $5,725,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $37,930,087.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MP. DA Davidson initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MP Materials from $37.50 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.