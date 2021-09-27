Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 105,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,641,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.8% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 10,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 51.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.22. 766,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,191,336. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.94.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

