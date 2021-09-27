Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases 15,546 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,546 shares during the quarter. Livent comprises 0.9% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $7,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Livent by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Livent by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Livent by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 64,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 147,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Livent alerts:

Shares of NYSE LTHM traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.06. 10,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,056,441. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.67, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.63. Livent Co. has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $27.27.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $102.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

LTHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Livent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.58.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.