Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 1,068 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,365 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Intuit comprises about 0.9% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTU. WT Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Intuit by 8.0% in the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $3,202,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.53, for a total value of $1,137,435.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,222.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,347 shares of company stock worth $33,277,145 over the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $10.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $567.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,192. The company has a 50 day moving average of $546.59 and a 200 day moving average of $473.69. The stock has a market cap of $155.01 billion, a PE ratio of 75.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $307.77 and a 12-month high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 31.22%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.55.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

