Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 2,471 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,124,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,251,000 after acquiring an additional 252,568 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 486,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,896,000 after acquiring an additional 133,667 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Everbridge by 7.0% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,890,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,138,000 after purchasing an additional 124,017 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC grew its holdings in Everbridge by 30.5% in the second quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 482,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,592,000 after purchasing an additional 112,707 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 4,798.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 106,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,929,000 after purchasing an additional 104,028 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have commented on EVBG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens increased their price objective on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.90.

In other Everbridge news, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.76, for a total value of $407,120.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $72,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,787 shares of company stock worth $2,038,917 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge stock traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $159.93. 651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,772. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.30 and its 200-day moving average is $135.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $178.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -55.01 and a beta of 0.75.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

