Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 41,622 Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 512,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,622 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.31% of ViewRay worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of ViewRay by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 6,826 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in ViewRay by 14.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,629,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,899 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ViewRay by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 59,460 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in ViewRay by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 134,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 31,531 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ViewRay by 263.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 42,685 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ViewRay has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.60.

Shares of VRAY stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $7.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,715. ViewRay, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average is $5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.42.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $15.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 76.57% and a negative net margin of 189.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ViewRay news, CFO Zachary William Stassen bought 40,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $212,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

