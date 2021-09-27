Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Takes $5.04 Million Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 126,142 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in 3D Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DDD. TheStreet upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $103,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 4,260 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.37 per share, with a total value of $125,116.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DDD stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.40. 9,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,757,162. 3D Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.49, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.16 and its 200 day moving average is $28.16.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

