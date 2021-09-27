EtherGem (EGEM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,306.00

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 27th. One EtherGem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, EtherGem has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. EtherGem has a market cap of $220,021.89 and approximately $1,306.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EtherGem alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00054526 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002572 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00123367 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00011691 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00043329 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EGEM is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

EtherGem Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EtherGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.