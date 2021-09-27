Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $94.30 Million

Brokerages predict that Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) will report sales of $94.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Everbridge’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $94.10 million and the highest is $94.50 million. Everbridge reported sales of $71.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full-year sales of $363.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $362.80 million to $363.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $452.70 million, with estimates ranging from $447.53 million to $456.14 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.90.

In other Everbridge news, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 2,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total value of $343,578.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $72,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,787 shares of company stock worth $2,038,917 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 15.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,528,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,254,000 after acquiring an additional 70,223 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 100.0% during the second quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,412,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period.

Shares of EVBG stock traded down $2.59 on Wednesday, hitting $160.02. 7,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,772. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -55.17 and a beta of 0.75. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $178.98.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

