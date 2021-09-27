Evercore ISI Lowers Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) to Hold

Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$121.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$165.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$170.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, September 20th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$139.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a hold rating and set a C$157.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$144.41.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of CNR opened at C$146.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$140.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$138.25. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$125.00 and a one year high of C$161.15. The company has a market cap of C$103.90 billion and a PE ratio of 25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.49. The firm had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.68 billion. Analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

In related news, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 1,046,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$168.19, for a total transaction of C$175,960,548.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,900,145 shares in the company, valued at C$12,765,999,385.83. Also, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total transaction of C$20,034,935.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,777,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,133,805,119.08. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,717,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,640,243.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.