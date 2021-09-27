Evolution Mining Limited (ASX:EVN) Insider Buys A$49,932.00 in Stock

Evolution Mining Limited (ASX:EVN) insider Victoria (Vicky) Binns purchased 13,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.80 ($2.71) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,932.00 ($35,665.71).

Victoria (Vicky) Binns also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Evolution Mining alerts:

On Thursday, August 26th, Victoria (Vicky) Binns purchased 12,660 shares of Evolution Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.94 ($2.81) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,880.40 ($35,628.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. Evolution Mining’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

About Evolution Mining

Evolution Mining Limited engages in identifying, developing, and operating gold related projects in Australia and New Zealand. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated five wholly-owned gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Mt Carlton and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario, as well as had an economic interest in the Ernest Henry copper-gold operation in Queensland.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.