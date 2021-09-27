F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.82.

FNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.47 price objective (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

In other news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 2,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $32,651.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 203,033.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 18,273 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in F.N.B. by 7.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 11.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 872,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $11.36 on Monday. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $13.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.33.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $307.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.