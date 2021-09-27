F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 166,177 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,888 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in F.N.B. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,786 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 540,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 68,320 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 290.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 17,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FNB. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.47 price objective (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.87.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $32,651.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $11.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $13.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.33.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $307.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

