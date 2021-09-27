Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sells 6,300 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.58, for a total value of $2,202,354.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Facebook alerts:

On Tuesday, September 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.82, for a total value of $27,659,486.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.86, for a total value of $28,358,278.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.42, for a total value of $29,097,266.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.52, for a total value of $28,718,496.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.01, for a total value of $29,452,073.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.77, for a total value of $29,201,621.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.94, for a total value of $29,060,162.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.06, for a total value of $2,375,478.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total value of $29,554,882.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $28,654,337.00.

Shares of FB stock traded up $0.62 on Monday, reaching $353.58. 15,198,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,483,311. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $996.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $364.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.48.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 30.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth about $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 4.2% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist lifted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.35.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.