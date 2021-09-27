Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 2.0% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $20,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.82, for a total value of $27,659,486.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,500,540 shares of company stock worth $903,372,931 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.35.

FB stock opened at $350.62 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

