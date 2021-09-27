Financial Analysis: PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) and U.S. Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:USRM)

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) and U.S. Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:USRM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get PPD alerts:

87.9% of PPD shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of PPD shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of U.S. Stem Cell shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares PPD and U.S. Stem Cell’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPD $4.68 billion 3.52 $153.69 million $1.13 41.46 U.S. Stem Cell $280,000.00 18.25 -$2.89 million N/A N/A

PPD has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Stem Cell.

Profitability

This table compares PPD and U.S. Stem Cell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPD 3.85% -53.95% 6.08% U.S. Stem Cell -1,244.15% N/A -1,422.60%

Risk & Volatility

PPD has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Stem Cell has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PPD and U.S. Stem Cell, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PPD 0 10 3 0 2.23 U.S. Stem Cell 0 0 0 0 N/A

PPD currently has a consensus price target of $44.56, indicating a potential downside of 4.88%. Given PPD’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PPD is more favorable than U.S. Stem Cell.

Summary

PPD beats U.S. Stem Cell on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PPD

PPD, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services. The company also provides laboratory services comprising bioanalytical, biomarker, vaccine science, good manufacturing practice, and central laboratory services. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. The company has a collaboration with Science 37 to design, build, test, implement, and execute digital trials using Science 37's DCT SaaS-based technology platform. PPD, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

About U.S. Stem Cell

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery, development, and subject to regulatory approval, commercialization of autologous cell therapies for the treatment of chronic and acute heart damage. Its product MyoCell, deals with the clinical therapy designed to populate regions of scar tissue within a patient’s heart with autologous muscle cells, or cells from a patient’s body, for the purpose of improving cardiac function in chronic heart failure patients. The company was founded by Howard J. Leonhardt and Robert D. Lashinski on August 12, 1999 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.