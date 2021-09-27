Financial Review: BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) and Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) and Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BurgerFi International and Aramark, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BurgerFi International 0 0 0 0 N/A Aramark 1 4 2 0 2.14

Aramark has a consensus price target of $34.17, suggesting a potential upside of 2.76%. Given Aramark’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aramark is more favorable than BurgerFi International.

Volatility and Risk

BurgerFi International has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aramark has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BurgerFi International and Aramark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BurgerFi International N/A 0.68% 0.58% Aramark -2.45% -8.24% -1.50%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BurgerFi International and Aramark’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BurgerFi International $34.28 million 4.68 $5.96 million N/A N/A Aramark $12.83 billion 0.66 -$461.53 million ($0.17) -195.59

BurgerFi International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aramark.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.4% of BurgerFi International shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of BurgerFi International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Aramark shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BurgerFi International beats Aramark on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BurgerFi International Company Profile

BurgerFi International, Inc. engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions. The FSS International segment covers food, refreshment, specialized dietary and support services, including facility maintenance and housekeeping, provided to business, educational and healthcare institutions and in sports, leisure, and other facilities serving the general public. The Uniform segment comprises of rental, sale, cleaning, maintenance, and delivery of personalized uniforms and other textile items on a contract basis, and direct marketing of personalized uniforms, and accessories to clients. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

