Financial Survey: The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) versus Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) and Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Howard Hughes and Lamar Advertising’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Howard Hughes $699.49 million 6.93 -$26.15 million $0.81 108.54 Lamar Advertising $1.57 billion 7.57 $243.39 million $5.10 23.02

Lamar Advertising has higher revenue and earnings than The Howard Hughes. Lamar Advertising is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Howard Hughes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.9% of The Howard Hughes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of Lamar Advertising shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of The Howard Hughes shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Lamar Advertising shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares The Howard Hughes and Lamar Advertising’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Howard Hughes 9.25% 3.19% 1.28% Lamar Advertising 20.20% 27.71% 5.74%

Risk and Volatility

The Howard Hughes has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lamar Advertising has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for The Howard Hughes and Lamar Advertising, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Howard Hughes 0 0 2 0 3.00 Lamar Advertising 0 0 1 0 3.00

The Howard Hughes currently has a consensus target price of $132.50, indicating a potential upside of 50.71%. Lamar Advertising has a consensus target price of $97.67, indicating a potential downside of 16.82%. Given The Howard Hughes’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Howard Hughes is more favorable than Lamar Advertising.

Summary

Lamar Advertising beats The Howard Hughes on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments. The Master Planned Communities segment focuses in the development and sale of land in large-scale, long-term community development projects in and around Las Vegas, Nevada; Houston, Texas; and Columbia, Maryland. The Seaport District operates an approximately 453,000 square feet of restaurant, retail, and entertainment properties situated in three primary locations in New York, New York: Pier 17, Historic Area/Uplands, and Tin Building. The Strategic Developments segment involves in the other real estate assets in the form of entitled and unentitled land and residential condominium developments. The company was founded on November 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Woodlands, TX.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co. engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

