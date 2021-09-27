Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) Holdings Cut by P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP lowered its holdings in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) by 53.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 900,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027,285 shares during the period. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V accounts for about 0.6% of P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP’s holdings in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V were worth $10,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the second quarter worth about $144,000. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Compass Point initiated coverage on Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.25 price target on the stock.

Shares of FTCV remained flat at $$10.19 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,693. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.17. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $15.70.

In other Fintech Acquisition Corp. V news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 123,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $1,531,376.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 940,439 shares of company stock worth $11,416,060.

About Fintech Acquisition Corp. V

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

