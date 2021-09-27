First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

First Industrial Realty Trust has raised its dividend by 19.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. First Industrial Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 73.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

NYSE:FR opened at $53.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.87. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $56.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.64.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.59.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 146.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $18,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

