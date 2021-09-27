First Internet Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:INBK)

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

First Internet Bancorp has a payout ratio of 5.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Internet Bancorp to earn $4.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.6%.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

Shares of INBK opened at $30.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $295.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.63. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $41.55.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.10). First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $30.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 million. Equities analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Internet Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 72.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,465 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of First Internet Bancorp worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.