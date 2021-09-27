Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) PT Raised to C$1.10 at Canaccord Genuity

Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.80 to C$1.10 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a C$0.80 price target on shares of Fission Uranium in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of Fission Uranium stock opened at C$0.84 on Thursday. Fission Uranium has a fifty-two week low of C$0.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.18. The firm has a market cap of C$542.92 million and a PE ratio of -44.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 20.28, a current ratio of 20.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

