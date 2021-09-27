Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 12,000 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $13,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 18,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $132.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $157.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.75.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 55.44%.

IFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.65.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

