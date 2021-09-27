Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 20,400 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 228,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $11,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 7.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,478,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,535,000 after acquiring an additional 470,458 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 876,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,017,000 after acquiring an additional 37,016 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 11.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 110,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,825,000 after acquiring an additional 15,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $20,318,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CARR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.38.

Carrier Global stock opened at $53.12 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $29.35 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Carrier Global news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

