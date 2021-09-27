Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 4,200 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $11,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 624.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

KKR stock opened at $62.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.96. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.38.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

