Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 4,500 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $9,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Equity Residential by 62.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Equity Residential by 29.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 31.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

EQR stock opened at $81.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $86.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.36.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.93%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EQR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.19.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $288,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

