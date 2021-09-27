Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 500 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $12,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 255.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH stock opened at $287.84 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $193.40 and a 1 year high of $324.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $296.07 and its 200-day moving average is $305.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.39%.

PH has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.29.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

