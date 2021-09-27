Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 8,200 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 171,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Edison International were worth $9,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EIX. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Edison International by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Edison International during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Edison International by 263.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EIX. Bank of America cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.57.

Edison International stock opened at $57.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Edison International has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $66.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.95.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

