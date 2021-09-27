FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.61 and last traded at $25.67. 17,720 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 54,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.70.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.46.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the second quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

