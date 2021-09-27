FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Trading Up 0.1%

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.86 and last traded at $73.76. Approximately 22,341 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 17,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.68.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.94 and a 200-day moving average of $73.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 10.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund in the second quarter worth $193,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 22.8% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

