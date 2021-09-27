Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 134,451 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Flowserve worth $18,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 376,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after purchasing an additional 116,022 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 297,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FLS opened at $35.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Flowserve Co. has a 12 month low of $25.87 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $898.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.43 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

