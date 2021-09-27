Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) PT Raised to $53.00

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FWONA. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.80.

Shares of Formula One Group stock opened at $46.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.16 and a beta of 1.23. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $31.97 and a 1 year high of $47.60.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $501.00 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 94.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after buying an additional 60,006 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 83,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 72.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 56,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 23,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

