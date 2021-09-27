Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,248,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,133 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.69% of Fortis worth $178,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Fortis by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortis by 5.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Fortis by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 5,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fortis by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of FTS opened at $45.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.94. The stock has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Fortis Inc. has a one year low of $38.49 and a one year high of $47.02.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). Fortis had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.4059 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 79.80%.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

