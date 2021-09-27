Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Acquired by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,747 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $12,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 2.4% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.3% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 6,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 3.8% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 109.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNV has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays cut shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.92.

NYSE:FNV traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $131.36. 28,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,048. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $105.62 and a 1 year high of $163.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.63. The company has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.19 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 54.62%. Analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 44.28%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

