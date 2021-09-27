Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Franco-Nevada worth $14,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNV. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth about $732,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 14.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 2.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 28.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 720.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 368,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,203,000 after buying an additional 323,849 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $131.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.63. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.62 and a fifty-two week high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.19 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 54.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 44.28%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FNV shares. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.92.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

