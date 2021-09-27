Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Position Lessened by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,458 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.09% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

FLJP opened at $31.92 on Monday. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $25.64 and a 12 month high of $32.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.37.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.