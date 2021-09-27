Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Position Cut by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,196,004 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,207,204 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.05% of Franklin Resources worth $838,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 39.4% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 94,269 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 26,628 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 12.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 3.1% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 129,745 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 5.0% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 139,403 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 36.8% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 190,591 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 51,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $1,603,201.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,637,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 460,405 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BEN opened at $31.66 on Monday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $35.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.18. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

