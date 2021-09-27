Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL) Director Gary Robert Moore Sells 27,000 Shares

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL) Director Gary Robert Moore sold 27,000 shares of Freegold Ventures stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.54, for a total value of C$14,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 418,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$226,098.

Gary Robert Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Gary Robert Moore sold 11,000 shares of Freegold Ventures stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.61, for a total value of C$6,725.40.

FVL stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$0.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,138. The company has a market cap of C$177.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.67. The company has a current ratio of 14.77, a quick ratio of 14.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Freegold Ventures Limited has a 12 month low of C$0.52 and a 12 month high of C$1.17.

Freegold Ventures Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, cobalt, and tungsten deposits. It holds interests in the Golden Summit property that consists of 50 patented and 94 unpatented federal claims, and 268 State of Alaska mining claims, which cover a total area of 14,630 acres; and Shorty Creek property comprises 328 State of Alaska mining claims covering an area of 31,478 acres located in Alaska, the United States.

