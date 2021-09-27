Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) PT Raised to C$12.00

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FRHLF. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Shares of FRHLF opened at $7.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.07. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $8.92.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.4731 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

