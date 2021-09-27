Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMS. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 113.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $35.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.33. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $33.84 and a 12-month high of $44.13.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 5.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

