FREYR Battery (FREY) versus Its Peers Head to Head Contrast

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) is one of 49 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare FREYR Battery to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

FREYR Battery has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FREYR Battery’s competitors have a beta of -0.49, meaning that their average share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares FREYR Battery and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FREYR Battery N/A -$7.58 million -17.22 FREYR Battery Competitors $662.26 million $10.11 million 1.96

FREYR Battery’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than FREYR Battery. FREYR Battery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for FREYR Battery and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FREYR Battery 0 0 3 0 3.00 FREYR Battery Competitors 65 503 732 13 2.53

FREYR Battery presently has a consensus price target of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 87.16%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 14.15%. Given FREYR Battery’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe FREYR Battery is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares FREYR Battery and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FREYR Battery N/A -860.00% -14.80% FREYR Battery Competitors -1.07% -0.48% -1.83%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.0% of FREYR Battery shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FREYR Battery competitors beat FREYR Battery on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.